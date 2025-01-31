Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 16.7% YOY, profit at ₹4246.54 crore and revenue at ₹17870.52 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Finance declared its Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company's topline increased by 26.81% year-on-year, with profit rising by 16.7% YOY, reaching 4246.54 crore, while revenue stood at 17870.52 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bajaj Finance saw revenue growth of 5.48% and a profit increase of 6.17%. Despite this positive trend, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.58% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.68% year-on-year.

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was also encouraging, up by 6.29% compared to the previous quarter and up by 15.64% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 93.09, reflecting a significant increase of 25.29% year-on-year.

Bajaj Finance has delivered a 6.16% return in the last week, a remarkable 16.69% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 15.81%.

As of now, the market capitalization of Bajaj Finance stands at 488938.1 crore, with a 52-week high of 8250.65 and a low of 6187.8.

In terms of analyst ratings, out of 31 analysts covering the company, there is 1 Strong Sell rating, 4 Sell ratings, 3 Hold ratings, 12 Buy ratings, and 11 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Bajaj Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17870.5216941.91+5.48%14092.7+26.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1955.541834.84+6.58%1661.75+17.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization219.13210.04+4.33%175.75+24.68%
Total Operating Expense12295.9211697.38+5.12%9272.11+32.61%
Operating Income5574.65244.53+6.29%4820.59+15.64%
Net Income Before Taxes5765.425401.48+6.74%4895.52+17.77%
Net Income4246.543999.73+6.17%3638.95+16.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS93.0987.38+6.53%74.3+25.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹4246.54Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹17870.52Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:38 AM IST
