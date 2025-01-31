Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 16.7% YOY, profit at ₹4246.54 crore and revenue at ₹17870.52 crore

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Finance declared its Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company's topline increased by 26.81% year-on-year, with profit rising by 16.7% YOY, reaching ₹4246.54 crore, while revenue stood at ₹17870.52 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Bajaj Finance saw revenue growth of 5.48% and a profit increase of 6.17%. Despite this positive trend, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.58% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.68% year-on-year.
The operating income for the quarter was also encouraging, up by 6.29% compared to the previous quarter and up by 15.64% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹93.09, reflecting a significant increase of 25.29% year-on-year.
Bajaj Finance has delivered a 6.16% return in the last week, a remarkable 16.69% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 15.81%.
As of now, the market capitalization of Bajaj Finance stands at ₹488938.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8250.65 and a low of ₹6187.8.
In terms of analyst ratings, out of 31 analysts covering the company, there is 1 Strong Sell rating, 4 Sell ratings, 3 Hold ratings, 12 Buy ratings, and 11 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.
Bajaj Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17870.52
|16941.91
|+5.48%
|14092.7
|+26.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1955.54
|1834.84
|+6.58%
|1661.75
|+17.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|219.13
|210.04
|+4.33%
|175.75
|+24.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|12295.92
|11697.38
|+5.12%
|9272.11
|+32.61%
|Operating Income
|5574.6
|5244.53
|+6.29%
|4820.59
|+15.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5765.42
|5401.48
|+6.74%
|4895.52
|+17.77%
|Net Income
|4246.54
|3999.73
|+6.17%
|3638.95
|+16.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|93.09
|87.38
|+6.53%
|74.3
|+25.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹4246.54Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹17870.52Cr