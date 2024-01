Bajaj Finance, on January 29, disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,638.95 crore for the October-December quarter of the current fiscal year.

This figure reflects a noteworthy increase of 22.4 percent compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year, aligning closely with the market's anticipated estimates.

The surge in quarterly profits was attributed to a growth in net interest income (NII) and enhancements in asset quality.

The NII for the current reporting period exhibited a notable growth of 29 percent, reaching ₹7,655 crore as compared to ₹5,922 crore recorded during the corresponding period in the previous year.

Revenue from operations also rose over by 31.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹10,787 crore to ₹14,161 crore, whereas, it saw a sequential growth of around 5% against the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax increased by 22% in Q3 FY24 to ₹4,896 crore from ₹4,012 cror~ in Q3 FY23. While net interest margin continues to soften gradually on account of lagged effect of cost of funds increase, in Q3 FY24, elevated loan losses and impact of Regulatory action have led to profit growth being lower by approximately 5-6 percent.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 35 percent to ₹310,968 crore as of 31 December 2023 from ₹230,842 crore as of 31 December 2022. AUM grew by ₹20,704 crore in third quarter FY24.

Number of new loans booked grew by 26 percent in third quarter FY24 to 9.86 million as against 7.84 million last year same period. Customer franchise stood at 80.41 million as of 31 December 2023 as compared to 66.05 million as of 31 December 2022, a growth of 22%. The company recorded highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.85 million in the December quarter FY2024.

Net interest income increased by 29% to ₹7,655 crore from ₹5,922 crore. Net total income increased by 25% in Q3 FY24 to ₹9,298 crore from ₹7,438 crore last year same period.

Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 31 December 2023 stood at 0.95% and 0.37% respectively , as against 1.14% and 0.41 % as of 31 December 2022. The company has provisioning coverage ratio of 62% on stage 3 assets as of 31 December 2023.

