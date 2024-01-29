Bajaj Finance, on January 29, disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,638.95 crore for the October-December quarter of the current fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This figure reflects a noteworthy increase of 22.4 percent compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year, aligning closely with the market's anticipated estimates.

The surge in quarterly profits was attributed to a growth in net interest income (NII) and enhancements in asset quality.

The NII for the current reporting period exhibited a notable growth of 29 percent, reaching ₹7,655 crore as compared to ₹5,922 crore recorded during the corresponding period in the previous year.

Revenue from operations also rose over by 31.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹10,787 crore to ₹14,161 crore, whereas, it saw a sequential growth of around 5% against the preceding quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Profit before tax increased by 22% in Q3 FY24 to ₹4,896 crore from ₹4,012 crore in Q3 FY23. While net interest margin continues to soften gradually on account of lagged effect of cost of funds increase, in Q3 FY24, elevated loan losses and impact of Regulatory action have led to profit growth being lower by approximately 5-6 percent.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 35 percent to ₹310,968 crore as of 31 December 2023 from ₹230,842 crore as of 31 December 2022. AUM grew by ₹20,704 crore in third quarter FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Number of new loans booked grew by 26 percent in third quarter FY24 to 9.86 million as against 7.84 million last year same period. Customer franchise stood at 80.41 million as of 31 December 2023 as compared to 66.05 million as of 31 December 2022, a growth of 22 percent. The company recorded highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.85 million in the December quarter FY2024.

Net interest income increased by 29 percent to ₹7,655 crore from ₹5,922 crore. Net total income increased by 25 percent in Q3 FY24 to ₹9,298 crore from ₹7,438 crore last year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 31 December 2023 stood at 0.95% and 0.37% respectively , as against 1.14 percent and 0.41 percent as of 31 December 2022. The company has provisioning coverage ratio of 62 percent on stage 3 assets as of 31 December 2023.

Subsidiaries performance Bajaj Housing Finance In the October-December quarter, Bajaj Housing Finance witnessed a notable 31 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹437 crore. This marked a significant improvement compared to the corresponding period in the previous year when the housing financier recorded a net profit of ₹334 crore.

The surge in net profit can be attributed primarily to the growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) and net interest income. As of December 31, 2023, AUM exhibited a robust 31 percent year-on-year expansion, reaching ₹85,929 crore, compared to ₹65,581 crore as of December 31, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, net interest income demonstrated a commendable 17 percent increase, rising to ₹645 crore from ₹549 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

As of December 31, 2023, the Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and Net NPA stood at 0.25 percent and 0.10 percent, respectively, slightly up from 0.23 percent and 0.10 percent as of December 31, 2022.

Bajaj Housing Finance maintains a provisioning coverage ratio of 61 percent on stage 3 assets as of December 31, 2023, underlining its commitment to prudent financial management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Financial Securities In the December quarter, Bajaj Financial Securities demonstrated a significant increase in net profit, reaching ₹16 crore compared to ₹3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The net interest income for Q3FY24 marked notable growth, standing at ₹31 crore, compared to ₹22 crore in Q3FY23. Additionally, the net total income for Q3FY24 saw a substantial rise, reaching ₹74 crore in contrast to ₹46 crore in Q3FY23.

As of December 31, 2023, the Margin Trade Financing (MTF) book exhibited substantial expansion, amounting to ₹3,167 crore, a significant increase from the ₹1,080 crore recorded as of December 31, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!