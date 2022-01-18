OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Net profit soars 85% on healthy net interest income
Bajaj Finance Ltd today reported a consolidated net profit of 2,125 crore for the third quarter ended December, up 85% from 1,146 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) for reporting period increased by 40% to 6,000 crore as against 4,296 crore in Q3FY21. Interest income reversal for the quarter was 241 crore as compared to 450 crore in same period last year.

On Tuesday, Bajaj Finance shares were down 1.05% to close at 7,770 apiece on NSE.

The company has booked new loans at 7.44 million during the third quarter, higher than 6.04 million in the year-ago period.

Assets under management (AUM) during the reporting quarter grew by 26% to 1.8 lakh crore as of 31 December 2021 from 1.43 lakh crore as of 31 December, 2020.

Meanwhile, core AUM growth in Q3FY22 was approximately 14,700 crore.

On the asset quality front, gross non performing assets (NPA) and Net NPAs at the end of December quarter stood at 1.73% and 0.78% respectively, as against 2.45% and 1.10% in the previous September quarter.

The company has provisioning coverage ratio of 56% on stage 3 assets and 156 bps on stage 1 and 2 assets.

Bajaj Finance board has also approved raising of funds by way of debt issue or issue of non-convertible securities as a part of the proposed increase in overall borrowing limit from 1.6 lakh crore to 2.25 lakh crore,

The fundraising proposal is subject to approval of the shareholders by postal ballot.

