Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Net profit soars 85% on healthy net interest income
Bajaj Finance Ltd today reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,125 crore for the third quarter ended December, up 85% from ₹1,146 crore clocked in the year-ago period.
Net Interest Income (NII) for reporting period increased by 40% to ₹6,000 crore as against ₹4,296 crore in Q3FY21. Interest income reversal for the quarter was ₹241 crore as compared to ₹450 crore in same period last year.
On Tuesday, Bajaj Finance shares were down 1.05% to close at ₹7,770 apiece on NSE.
The company has booked new loans at 7.44 million during the third quarter, higher than 6.04 million in the year-ago period.
Assets under management (AUM) during the reporting quarter grew by 26% to ₹1.8 lakh crore as of 31 December 2021 from ₹1.43 lakh crore as of 31 December, 2020.
Meanwhile, core AUM growth in Q3FY22 was approximately ₹14,700 crore.
On the asset quality front, gross non performing assets (NPA) and Net NPAs at the end of December quarter stood at 1.73% and 0.78% respectively, as against 2.45% and 1.10% in the previous September quarter.
The company has provisioning coverage ratio of 56% on stage 3 assets and 156 bps on stage 1 and 2 assets.
Bajaj Finance board has also approved raising of funds by way of debt issue or issue of non-convertible securities as a part of the proposed increase in overall borrowing limit from ₹1.6 lakh crore to ₹2.25 lakh crore,
The fundraising proposal is subject to approval of the shareholders by postal ballot.
