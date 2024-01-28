Bajaj Finance Q3 results: NII likely to rise 26% led by strong AUM growth, say analysts
Pune-based non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance will be announcing its financial results for the December quarter on January 29, Monday. According to analysts, the lender's consolidated net profit is anticipated to experience a significant 25 percent year-on-year growth, reaching ₹3,716 crore.