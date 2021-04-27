New loans booked in FY21 fell 38% to 168.8 lakh (16.88 million) as against 274.4 lakh (27.44 million) a year ago.
The company's assets under management as of March 31, 2021 increased by 4% to ₹1.52 lakh crore as against ₹1.47 lakh crore.
The gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.79% and 0.75% respectively by end of March 2021, as against 1.61% and 0.65% earlier.
The company has provisioning coverage ratio of 58% on stage 3 assets (NPAs) and 181 basis points on stage 1 and 2 assets as of March 31, 2021.
"Loan losses and provisions for FY21 was ₹5,969 crore as against ₹3,929 crore in FY20. During the year, the company has done accelerated write offs of ₹3,500 crore of principal outstanding on account of Covid-19 related stress and advancement of its write off policy.
"The company holds a management overlay and macro provision of ₹840 crore as of March 31, 2021," it added.
Bajaj Finance said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share for FY21.
On a consolidated basis, the company witnessed growth of over 25% in loan against securities and commercial lending during the year, while consumer B2B (business to business) and B2C (business to consumer) lending dropped 8% and 3%, respectively.
Rural B2B and B2C as well as SME lending registered growth of 8%, 11% and 4%.
Mortgage lending too increased by 7%.
Bajaj Finance stock closed 3% up at ₹4,873.45 apiece on BSE.