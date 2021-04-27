NEW DELHI : Bajaj Finance (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 42% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,347 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021.

The company's net profit stood at ₹948 crore in the January-March period of the preceding fiscal year 2019-20.

The consolidated figures of BFL include results of wholly-owned subsidiaries Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd (BFinsec).

The new loans booked during Q4 FY21 fell to 54.7 lakh (5.47 million) as against 60.3 lakh (6.03 million) in the same quarter a year ago, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income during the quarter also dipped 1% to ₹4,659 crore from ₹4,684 crore in Q4 FY20, it said.

Total income fell by 5%to ₹6,855 crore from ₹7,231 crore earlier.

For the full year 2020-21, net profit dropped 16% to ₹4,420 crore as against ₹5,264 crore in 2019-20.

Total income during the year, however, rose 1% to ₹26,683 crore as against ₹26,385 crore.

New loans booked in FY21 fell 38% to 168.8 lakh (16.88 million) as against 274.4 lakh (27.44 million) a year ago.

The company's assets under management as of March 31, 2021 increased by 4% to ₹1.52 lakh crore as against ₹1.47 lakh crore.

The gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.79% and 0.75% respectively by end of March 2021, as against 1.61% and 0.65% earlier.

The company has provisioning coverage ratio of 58% on stage 3 assets (NPAs) and 181 basis points on stage 1 and 2 assets as of March 31, 2021.

"Loan losses and provisions for FY21 was ₹5,969 crore as against ₹3,929 crore in FY20. During the year, the company has done accelerated write offs of ₹3,500 crore of principal outstanding on account of Covid-19 related stress and advancement of its write off policy.

"The company holds a management overlay and macro provision of ₹840 crore as of March 31, 2021," it added.

Bajaj Finance said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share for FY21.

On a consolidated basis, the company witnessed growth of over 25% in loan against securities and commercial lending during the year, while consumer B2B (business to business) and B2C (business to consumer) lending dropped 8% and 3%, respectively.

Rural B2B and B2C as well as SME lending registered growth of 8%, 11% and 4%.

Mortgage lending too increased by 7%.

Bajaj Finance stock closed 3% up at ₹4,873.45 apiece on BSE.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.