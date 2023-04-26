MUMBAI : Consumer financier Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,158 crore for the three months to March, owing to higher net interest income.

Net interest income (NII) increased 28% to ₹7,771 crore in the March quarter of FY23, as against ₹6,061 crore in Q4 of the previous financial year.

In Q4 FY23, Bajaj Finance said it recorded highest-ever quarterly growth in assets under management of ₹16,537 crore. In FY23, the company added ₹55,292 crore of core AUM. In Q4, Bajaj Finance said it added 3.09 million new customers to the franchise. All its products and services are now live on the web and app platforms. As of 31 March, the app platform has 35.5 million net users, it said.

Bajaj Finance said its new loans booked were up 20% to 7.56 million in Q4 of FY23, as against 6.28 million in the same period last year. In FY23, the company said it booked highest-ever new loans of 29.58 million as compared to 24.68 million in FY22, registering a growth of 20%.

While the lender has been talking about competitive intensity for the last few quarters, it did not mention it this time round. Asked about it, Rajeev Jain, managing director, Bajaj Finance said banking in India is now retail banking and principally everyone is competing with everybody.

“Then what is there to talk about competitive intensity and that is why we removed it," said Jain.

On credit demand, Jain said that a look at credit bureau data on disbursements show that overall consumer credit growth metrics are looking very strong.

“India credit market is looking more and more retail and those with a franchise; those who understand risk; have products to sell to consumers; and can keep them engaged through various digital channels should win," said Jain.

Meanwhile, its cost of funds stood at 7.39%, an increase of 25 basis points (bps) over Q3 FY23.

“Given strong ALM management and diversified balance sheet profile, there was no impact of interest rate hikes on net interest margin (NIM) in FY23. We expect gradual moderation in margins in FY24," the company said in a statement.

Bajaj Finance’s total deposits stood at ₹44,666 crore as on 31 March, showing a deposit growth of 45% y-o-y. The company said that deposits accounted for 21% of consolidated borrowings as of 31 March.

In Q4, its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) and net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratios stood at 0.94% and 0.34%, respectively, as against 1.6% and 0.68% as on 31 March 2022.

“Gross NPA is the lowest-ever in the history of the company," said Jain.

Its total capital adequacy stood at 24.97% as on 31 March, of which tier-1 capital was 23.2%.