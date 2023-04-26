Bajaj Finance Q4 net rises 30% on stronger interest income2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:38 PM IST
- Net interest income increased 28% to ₹7,771 crore in the March quarter of FY23, as against ₹6,061 crore in Q4 of the previous financial year
MUMBAI : Consumer financier Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,158 crore for the three months to March, owing to higher net interest income.
