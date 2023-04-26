Bajaj Finance Q4 net rises 30% on stronger interest income

In Q4 FY23, Bajaj Finance said it recorded highest-ever quarterly growth in assets under management of ₹16,537 crore. In FY23, the company added ₹55,292 crore of core AUM. In Q4, Bajaj Finance said it added 3.09 million new customers to the franchise. All its products and services are now live on the web and app platforms. As of 31 March, the app platform has 35.5 million net users, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}