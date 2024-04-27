Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.11% YOY

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Finance declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 30.71% & the profit increased by 21.11% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.85% and the profit increased by 5.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.72% q-o-q & increased by 22.11% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.64% q-o-q & increased by 17.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹77.53 for Q4 which increased by 23.98% Y-o-Y. Bajaj Finance has delivered 5.83% return in the last 1 week, -1.71% return in the last 6 months and -0.45% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Bajaj Finance has a market cap of ₹451316.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8192 & ₹6066 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating & 16 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹36.0. The ex-dividend date will be 21 Jun, 2024.

Bajaj Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14847.79 14161.09 +4.85% 11359.59 +30.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1649.72 1661.75 -0.72% 1351 +22.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 192.96 175.75 +9.79% 134.11 +43.88% Total Operating Expense 9829.91 9272.11 +6.02% 7103.54 +38.38% Operating Income 5017.88 4888.98 +2.64% 4256.05 +17.9% Net Income Before Taxes 5105.08 4895.52 +4.28% 4261.13 +19.81% Net Income 3824.53 3638.95 +5.1% 3157.79 +21.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 77.53 74.3 +4.36% 62.54 +23.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3824.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹14847.79Cr

