Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.11% YOY

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Finance declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 30.71% & the profit increased by 21.11% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.85% and the profit increased by 5.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.72% q-o-q & increased by 22.11% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.64% q-o-q & increased by 17.9% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹77.53 for Q4 which increased by 23.98% Y-o-Y. Bajaj Finance has delivered 5.83% return in the last 1 week, -1.71% return in the last 6 months and -0.45% YTD return.
Currently, Bajaj Finance has a market cap of ₹451316.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8192 & ₹6066 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating & 16 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹36.0. The ex-dividend date will be 21 Jun, 2024.
Bajaj Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14847.79
|14161.09
|+4.85%
|11359.59
|+30.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1649.72
|1661.75
|-0.72%
|1351
|+22.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|192.96
|175.75
|+9.79%
|134.11
|+43.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|9829.91
|9272.11
|+6.02%
|7103.54
|+38.38%
|Operating Income
|5017.88
|4888.98
|+2.64%
|4256.05
|+17.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5105.08
|4895.52
|+4.28%
|4261.13
|+19.81%
|Net Income
|3824.53
|3638.95
|+5.1%
|3157.79
|+21.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|77.53
|74.3
|+4.36%
|62.54
|+23.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3824.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹14847.79Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!