Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.11% YOY

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 30.71% YoY & profit increased by 21.11% YoY

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Live

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Finance declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 30.71% & the profit increased by 21.11% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.85% and the profit increased by 5.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.72% q-o-q & increased by 22.11% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 2.64% q-o-q & increased by 17.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 77.53 for Q4 which increased by 23.98% Y-o-Y. Bajaj Finance has delivered 5.83% return in the last 1 week, -1.71% return in the last 6 months and -0.45% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Finance has a market cap of 451316.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8192 & 6066 respectively. As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating & 16 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Buy. The company has also declared a final dividend of 36.0. The ex-dividend date will be 21 Jun, 2024.

Bajaj Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14847.7914161.09+4.85%11359.59+30.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1649.721661.75-0.72%1351+22.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization192.96175.75+9.79%134.11+43.88%
Total Operating Expense9829.919272.11+6.02%7103.54+38.38%
Operating Income5017.884888.98+2.64%4256.05+17.9%
Net Income Before Taxes5105.084895.52+4.28%4261.13+19.81%
Net Income3824.533638.95+5.1%3157.79+21.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS77.5374.3+4.36%62.54+23.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3824.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹14847.79Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

