Bajaj Finance sharpens focus on payment, financial services biz

Jain also said the firm will launch its super app by 1 May. It will also build a new web platform to be rolled out over the course of the year. This is part of the omnichannel distribution channel, wherein customers will be able to switch seamlessly between physical and online stores to make payments, transfer funds, borrow, and invest across different channels. “Phase 1 of web platform will go live by October 2022 and phase 2 by March 2023. Post-implementation of both phases, customers will get full-service platform-agnostic experience (commence on app, conclude on web and vice versa)," he added.