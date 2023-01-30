Bajaj Finserv posts 42% YoY growth in Q3 PAT to ₹1,782 cr. Details here3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 02:44 PM IST
- Bajaj Finserv: By the end of the quarter. the pace of rate hikes by most of the central banks seems to have eased. In this environment of higher interest rates. our companies continued to do well.
NBFC-major Bajaj Finserv posted a 42% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,782 crore for the third quarter of FY23 compared to a profit of ₹1,256 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated total income came in at ₹21,755 crore up by 23% from ₹17,620 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Bajaj Finserv recorded healthy growth across its companies despite higher interest rates scenario in Q3FY23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×