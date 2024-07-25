Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.04% YOY

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.04% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 35.23% YoY & profit increased by 10.04% YoY

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Live

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Finserv declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 35.23% & the profit increased by 10.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.75% and the profit increased by 0.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.98% q-o-q & increased by 21.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.25% q-o-q & increased by 26.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.75 for Q1 which increased by 24.53% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Finserv has delivered -1.88% return in the last 1 week, -2.57% return in last 6 months and -6.32% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Finserv has a market cap of 251679.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1741 & 1419.05 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Bajaj Finserv Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue31479.1532040.96-1.75%23278.82+35.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4713.984909.56-3.98%3875.95+21.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization267.01256.91+3.93%202.3+31.99%
Total Operating Expense19921.1421364.24-6.75%14135.84+40.93%
Operating Income11558.0110676.72+8.25%9142.98+26.41%
Net Income Before Taxes5968.415526.54+8%5125.37+16.45%
Net Income2137.72118.53+0.9%1942.63+10.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.7519.2+8.12%16.67+24.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2137.7Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹31479.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

