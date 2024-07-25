Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.04% YOY

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 35.23% YoY & profit increased by 10.04% YoY

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Finserv declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 35.23% & the profit increased by 10.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.75% and the profit increased by 0.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.98% q-o-q & increased by 21.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.25% q-o-q & increased by 26.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹20.75 for Q1 which increased by 24.53% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Finserv has delivered -1.88% return in the last 1 week, -2.57% return in last 6 months and -6.32% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Finserv has a market cap of ₹251679.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1741 & ₹1419.05 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Bajaj Finserv Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 31479.15 32040.96 -1.75% 23278.82 +35.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4713.98 4909.56 -3.98% 3875.95 +21.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 267.01 256.91 +3.93% 202.3 +31.99% Total Operating Expense 19921.14 21364.24 -6.75% 14135.84 +40.93% Operating Income 11558.01 10676.72 +8.25% 9142.98 +26.41% Net Income Before Taxes 5968.41 5526.54 +8% 5125.37 +16.45% Net Income 2137.7 2118.53 +0.9% 1942.63 +10.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.75 19.2 +8.12% 16.67 +24.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2137.7Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹31479.15Cr

