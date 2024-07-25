Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.04% YOY

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Finserv declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 35.23% & the profit increased by 10.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.75% and the profit increased by 0.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.98% q-o-q & increased by 21.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.25% q-o-q & increased by 26.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.75 for Q1 which increased by 24.53% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Finserv has delivered -1.88% return in the last 1 week, -2.57% return in last 6 months and -6.32% YTD return.
Currently the Bajaj Finserv has a market cap of ₹251679.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1741 & ₹1419.05 respectively.
As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Bajaj Finserv Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|31479.15
|32040.96
|-1.75%
|23278.82
|+35.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4713.98
|4909.56
|-3.98%
|3875.95
|+21.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|267.01
|256.91
|+3.93%
|202.3
|+31.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|19921.14
|21364.24
|-6.75%
|14135.84
|+40.93%
|Operating Income
|11558.01
|10676.72
|+8.25%
|9142.98
|+26.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5968.41
|5526.54
|+8%
|5125.37
|+16.45%
|Net Income
|2137.7
|2118.53
|+0.9%
|1942.63
|+10.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.75
|19.2
|+8.12%
|16.67
|+24.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2137.7Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹31479.15Cr
