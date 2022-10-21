Bajaj Finserv Q2 net profit rises 39%, posts all-time high quarterly profit2 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 01:57 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv on Friday reported a 39% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,557 crore as compared to ₹1,122 crore year-on-year (YoY). Meanwhile, its total income rose to ₹20,803 crore, up over 16% from ₹18,008 crore from the year ago period. Shares of Bajaj Finserv were trading more than a per cent lower at ₹1,705 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals after the Q2 results announcement.