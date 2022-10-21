Bajaj Finserv on Friday reported a 39% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,557 crore as compared to ₹1,122 crore year-on-year (YoY). Meanwhile, its total income rose to ₹20,803 crore, up over 16% from ₹18,008 crore from the year ago period. Shares of Bajaj Finserv were trading more than a per cent lower at ₹1,705 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals after the Q2 results announcement.

Bajaj Finserv said that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited's (BAGIC) gross written premium excluding bulky tender-driven crop and government health business grew by 13%. Its underwriting performance improved as it recorded a combined ratio below 100%.

Further, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC) continued its excellent performance and recorded growth of 32% in individual rated new business premium and recorded 4 0% growth in new business value, it said, adding that consequently, Bajaj Finserv Limited's (BFS) consolidated results reflected an all-time high quarterly profit.

“While the economic conditions improved significantly, inflationary pressures remained throughout H1 FY23. The general insurance sector was characterised by intense price competition in the motor segment. while the life insurance sector recorded muted growth of 5% in individual rated new business. In this environment. our companies continued to do well," said the company.

Bajaj Finserv Limited increased its Authorised share capital from ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore. The company completed sub-division of equity shares or stock split of face value of ₹5 each to Re 1 each and issue of one fully paid bonus equity share of the face value of ₹1 each against one equity share of the face value of Re 1 each.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the businesses dealing with financial services of the Bajaj Group and is focused on lending, asset management, wealth management and insurance services.

Bajaj Finserv participates in the financing business through its 52.49% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life. general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).