Home / Companies / Company Results /  Bajaj Finserv Q2 net profit rises 39% YoY to 1,557 crore

New Delhi: Bajaj Finserv on Friday reported a 39% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax of 1,557 crore in the July-September quarter.

The company’s total income increased 16% to 20,803 crore in Q2FY23, it said in a statement.

Bajaj Finserv said that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited’s (BAGIC) gross written premium excluding bulky tender-driven crop and government health business grew by 13%.

Its underwriting performance improved as it recorded a combined ratio below 100%, the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv were trading more than a per cent lower at 1,705 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals after the Q2 results announcement.

The individual-rated new business premium grew 32% to 1,072 crore and the group protection new business increased 5% to 517 crore in Q2, the company said in a statement.

The Net New Business Value (NBV), which is the metric used to measure the profitability of a life insurance business, was significantly higher at 190 crore in Q2, an increase of 40% on a YoY basis. Its AUM increased 7% YoY during the September quarter to 86,907 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Bajaj Finserv is focused on lending, asset management, wealth management and insurance services. The company was formed in 2007 as a result of its demerger from Bajaj Auto Limited to further the group’s interest in financial services. Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the businesses dealing with financial services of the Bajaj Group.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout