Bajaj Finserv Q2 net profit rises 39% YoY to ₹1,557 crore1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2022, 04:24 PM IST
Its underwriting performance improved as it recorded a combined ratio below 100%, the company said in an exchange filing.
New Delhi: Bajaj Finserv on Friday reported a 39% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax of ₹1,557 crore in the July-September quarter.