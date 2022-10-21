New Delhi: Bajaj Finserv on Friday reported a 39% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit after tax of ₹1,557 crore in the July-September quarter.

The company’s total income increased 16% to ₹20,803 crore in Q2FY23, it said in a statement.

Bajaj Finserv said that Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited’s (BAGIC) gross written premium excluding bulky tender-driven crop and government health business grew by 13%.

Its underwriting performance improved as it recorded a combined ratio below 100%, the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv were trading more than a per cent lower at ₹1,705 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals after the Q2 results announcement.

The individual-rated new business premium grew 32% to ₹1,072 crore and the group protection new business increased 5% to ₹517 crore in Q2, the company said in a statement.

The Net New Business Value (NBV), which is the metric used to measure the profitability of a life insurance business, was significantly higher at ₹190 crore in Q2, an increase of 40% on a YoY basis. Its AUM increased 7% YoY during the September quarter to ₹86,907 crore.

Bajaj Finserv is focused on lending, asset management, wealth management and insurance services. The company was formed in 2007 as a result of its demerger from Bajaj Auto Limited to further the group’s interest in financial services. Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the businesses dealing with financial services of the Bajaj Group.