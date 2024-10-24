Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 8.19% YoY

Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Finserv declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance despite some challenges. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 29.52% year-over-year, while profit rose by 8.19% during the same period.
Comparing to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.06%, although profit experienced a slight decline of 2.37%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.82% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 25.13% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.
Operating income showed resilience, with a growth of 3.89% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive increase of 23.27% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹21.29, reflecting a healthy growth of 26.95% compared to the previous year.
Despite the positive quarterly results, Bajaj Finserv has faced some volatility in its stock performance. The company reported a -6.57% return in the last week, but managed to achieve a 6.71% return over the last six months and a 3.2% year-to-date return.
As of now, Bajaj Finserv holds a market capitalization of ₹277,393.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2029.9 and a low of ₹1419.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock; out of ten analysts covering the company, two have given a Sell rating, five a Buy rating, and three a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Oct, 2024, suggests a 'Buy' stance, reflecting a positive outlook on Bajaj Finserv's growth potential despite recent stock performance fluctuations.
Bajaj Finserv Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33702.76
|31479.15
|+7.06%
|26021.59
|+29.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5129.89
|4713.98
|+8.82%
|4099.53
|+25.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|275.32
|267.01
|+3.11%
|208.83
|+31.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|21694.61
|19921.14
|+8.9%
|16280.57
|+33.25%
|Operating Income
|12008.15
|11558.01
|+3.89%
|9741.02
|+23.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5965.97
|5968.41
|-0.04%
|5292.17
|+12.73%
|Net Income
|2086.97
|2137.7
|-2.37%
|1928.96
|+8.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.29
|20.75
|+2.58%
|16.77
|+26.95%
