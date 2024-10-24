Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 8.19% YoY

Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 29.52% YoY & profit increased by 8.19% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live
Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live

Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Finserv declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance despite some challenges. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 29.52% year-over-year, while profit rose by 8.19% during the same period.

Comparing to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.06%, although profit experienced a slight decline of 2.37%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.82% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 25.13% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Operating income showed resilience, with a growth of 3.89% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive increase of 23.27% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 21.29, reflecting a healthy growth of 26.95% compared to the previous year.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Bajaj Finserv has faced some volatility in its stock performance. The company reported a -6.57% return in the last week, but managed to achieve a 6.71% return over the last six months and a 3.2% year-to-date return.

As of now, Bajaj Finserv holds a market capitalization of 277,393.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 2029.9 and a low of 1419.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock; out of ten analysts covering the company, two have given a Sell rating, five a Buy rating, and three a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Oct, 2024, suggests a 'Buy' stance, reflecting a positive outlook on Bajaj Finserv's growth potential despite recent stock performance fluctuations.

Bajaj Finserv Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33702.7631479.15+7.06%26021.59+29.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5129.894713.98+8.82%4099.53+25.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization275.32267.01+3.11%208.83+31.84%
Total Operating Expense21694.6119921.14+8.9%16280.57+33.25%
Operating Income12008.1511558.01+3.89%9741.02+23.27%
Net Income Before Taxes5965.975968.41-0.04%5292.17+12.73%
Net Income2086.972137.7-2.37%1928.96+8.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.2920.75+2.58%16.77+26.95%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2086.97Cr
₹33702.76Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 8.19% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.55 (1.32%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    690.65
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-3.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.