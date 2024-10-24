Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 8.19% YoY

Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Finserv declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance despite some challenges. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 29.52% year-over-year, while profit rose by 8.19% during the same period.

Comparing to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.06%, although profit experienced a slight decline of 2.37%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.82% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 25.13% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Operating income showed resilience, with a growth of 3.89% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive increase of 23.27% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹21.29, reflecting a healthy growth of 26.95% compared to the previous year.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Bajaj Finserv has faced some volatility in its stock performance. The company reported a -6.57% return in the last week, but managed to achieve a 6.71% return over the last six months and a 3.2% year-to-date return.

As of now, Bajaj Finserv holds a market capitalization of ₹277,393.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2029.9 and a low of ₹1419.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock; out of ten analysts covering the company, two have given a Sell rating, five a Buy rating, and three a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Oct, 2024, suggests a 'Buy' stance, reflecting a positive outlook on Bajaj Finserv's growth potential despite recent stock performance fluctuations.

Bajaj Finserv Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33702.76 31479.15 +7.06% 26021.59 +29.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5129.89 4713.98 +8.82% 4099.53 +25.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 275.32 267.01 +3.11% 208.83 +31.84% Total Operating Expense 21694.61 19921.14 +8.9% 16280.57 +33.25% Operating Income 12008.15 11558.01 +3.89% 9741.02 +23.27% Net Income Before Taxes 5965.97 5968.41 -0.04% 5292.17 +12.73% Net Income 2086.97 2137.7 -2.37% 1928.96 +8.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.29 20.75 +2.58% 16.77 +26.95%