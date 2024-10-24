Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 8.19% YoY

Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 8.19% YoY

Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 29.52% YoY & profit increased by 8.19% YoY

Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live

Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Finserv declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance despite some challenges. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 29.52% year-over-year, while profit rose by 8.19% during the same period.

Comparing to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.06%, although profit experienced a slight decline of 2.37%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.82% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 25.13% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Operating income showed resilience, with a growth of 3.89% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive increase of 23.27% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 21.29, reflecting a healthy growth of 26.95% compared to the previous year.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Bajaj Finserv has faced some volatility in its stock performance. The company reported a -6.57% return in the last week, but managed to achieve a 6.71% return over the last six months and a 3.2% year-to-date return.

As of now, Bajaj Finserv holds a market capitalization of 277,393.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 2029.9 and a low of 1419.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock; out of ten analysts covering the company, two have given a Sell rating, five a Buy rating, and three a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Oct, 2024, suggests a 'Buy' stance, reflecting a positive outlook on Bajaj Finserv's growth potential despite recent stock performance fluctuations.

Bajaj Finserv Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33702.7631479.15+7.06%26021.59+29.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5129.894713.98+8.82%4099.53+25.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization275.32267.01+3.11%208.83+31.84%
Total Operating Expense21694.6119921.14+8.9%16280.57+33.25%
Operating Income12008.1511558.01+3.89%9741.02+23.27%
Net Income Before Taxes5965.975968.41-0.04%5292.17+12.73%
Net Income2086.972137.7-2.37%1928.96+8.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.2920.75+2.58%16.77+26.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2086.97Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹33702.76Cr

