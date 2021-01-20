OPEN APP
Bajaj Finserv Q3 consolidated net profit jumps 15% to 1,290 cr

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 06:33 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The consolidated interest income was marginally lower at 6,599 cr

Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported 15% rise in consolidated net profit at 1,290 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 1,126 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated interest income was marginally lower at 6,599 crore as against 6,699 crore in Q3FY20.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed trading 0.1% higher at 8,934.90.


