Home >Companies >Company Results >Bajaj Finserv Q3 consolidated net profit jumps 15% to ₹1,290 cr
Bajaj Finserv Q3 consolidated net profit jumps 15% to ₹1,290 cr1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 06:33 PM IST
The consolidated interest income was marginally lower at ₹6,599 cr
Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported 15% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,290 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹1,126 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated interest income was marginally lower at ₹6,599 crore as against ₹6,699 crore in Q3FY20.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Havells Q3 profit up 74.5% to ₹350.14 crore, sales up 39.7% to ₹3,175 crore1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
Cairn says engaged with Indian govt on adherence to arbitration award2 min read . 05:27 PM IST
Blackstone’s pre-Covid-19 portfolio shifts have turned out well3 min read . 05:13 PM IST
Bajaj Finance to enter payment solutions market with 'Bajaj Pay'1 min read . 05:04 PM IST
On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed trading 0.1% higher at ₹8,934.90.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×