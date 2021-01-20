Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Bajaj Finserv Q3 consolidated net profit jumps 15% to 1,290 cr
On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed trading 0.1% higher at 8,934.90

Bajaj Finserv Q3 consolidated net profit jumps 15% to 1,290 cr

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The consolidated interest income was marginally lower at 6,599 cr

Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported 15% rise in consolidated net profit at 1,290 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 1,126 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported 15% rise in consolidated net profit at 1,290 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 1,126 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated interest income was marginally lower at 6,599 crore as against 6,699 crore in Q3FY20.

The consolidated interest income was marginally lower at 6,599 crore as against 6,699 crore in Q3FY20.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed trading 0.1% higher at 8,934.90.

