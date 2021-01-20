Bajaj Finserv Q3 consolidated net profit jumps 15% to 1,290 cr

The consolidated interest income was marginally lower at ₹6,599 cr

Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported 15% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,290 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹1,126 crore in the year-ago period.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed trading 0.1% higher at ₹8,934.90.

