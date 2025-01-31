Bajaj Finserv Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.4% YOY, profit at ₹2231 crore and revenue at ₹32040.82 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Finserv declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a revenue increase of 10.34% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 3.4% YoY. The company's profit for the quarter stood at ₹2231 crore, while revenue reached ₹32040.82 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 4.93%, although profit saw an increase of 6.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.75% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased significantly by 16.23% YoY. This uptick in expenses may be a point of concern for analysts and investors alike.
Despite the decline in revenue, the operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 0.64% q-o-q and 18.41% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) also reflected strong performance, coming in at ₹23.49 for Q3, which marks a notable increase of 22.79% YoY.
Bajaj Finserv has delivered a -0.05% return in the last week, while it has shown a robust 6.75% return over the past six months and an impressive 11.29% year-to-date (YTD) return.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, Bajaj Finserv boasts a market capitalization of ₹278328 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2029.9 and a low of ₹1419.05. This performance has garnered attention from analysts, with 10 covering the company. Among them, 2 analysts have issued a Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 3 have recommended Buy, and 4 have assigned a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2025, indicates a favorable outlook with a majority suggesting to Buy the stock.
Bajaj Finserv Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|32040.82
|33702.76
|-4.93%
|29037.2
|+10.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5168.35
|5129.89
|+0.75%
|4446.51
|+16.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|288.5
|275.32
|+4.79%
|232.09
|+24.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|19956.14
|21694.61
|-8.01%
|18831.47
|+5.97%
|Operating Income
|12084.68
|12008.15
|+0.64%
|10205.73
|+18.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5811.51
|5965.97
|-2.59%
|5430.95
|+7.01%
|Net Income
|2231
|2086.97
|+6.9%
|2157.67
|+3.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.49
|21.29
|+10.33%
|19.13
|+22.79%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹2231Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹32040.82Cr