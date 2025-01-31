Bajaj Finserv Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.4% YOY, profit at ₹2231 crore and revenue at ₹32040.82 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Finserv declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a revenue increase of 10.34% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 3.4% YoY. The company's profit for the quarter stood at ₹2231 crore, while revenue reached ₹32040.82 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 4.93%, although profit saw an increase of 6.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.75% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased significantly by 16.23% YoY. This uptick in expenses may be a point of concern for analysts and investors alike.

Despite the decline in revenue, the operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 0.64% q-o-q and 18.41% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) also reflected strong performance, coming in at ₹23.49 for Q3, which marks a notable increase of 22.79% YoY.

Bajaj Finserv has delivered a -0.05% return in the last week, while it has shown a robust 6.75% return over the past six months and an impressive 11.29% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, Bajaj Finserv boasts a market capitalization of ₹278328 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2029.9 and a low of ₹1419.05. This performance has garnered attention from analysts, with 10 covering the company. Among them, 2 analysts have issued a Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 3 have recommended Buy, and 4 have assigned a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2025, indicates a favorable outlook with a majority suggesting to Buy the stock.

Bajaj Finserv Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 32040.82 33702.76 -4.93% 29037.2 +10.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5168.35 5129.89 +0.75% 4446.51 +16.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 288.5 275.32 +4.79% 232.09 +24.31% Total Operating Expense 19956.14 21694.61 -8.01% 18831.47 +5.97% Operating Income 12084.68 12008.15 +0.64% 10205.73 +18.41% Net Income Before Taxes 5811.51 5965.97 -2.59% 5430.95 +7.01% Net Income 2231 2086.97 +6.9% 2157.67 +3.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.49 21.29 +10.33% 19.13 +22.79%

