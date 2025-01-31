Bajaj Finserv Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.4% YOY, profit at ₹2231 crore and revenue at ₹32040.82 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 10.34% YoY & profit increased by 3.4% YoY, profit at 2231 crore and revenue at 32040.82 crore

Livemint
Published31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Advertisement
Bajaj Finserv Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Bajaj Finserv Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Finserv declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025, reporting a revenue increase of 10.34% year-on-year (YoY) and a profit rise of 3.4% YoY. The company's profit for the quarter stood at 2231 crore, while revenue reached 32040.82 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 4.93%, although profit saw an increase of 6.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.75% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased significantly by 16.23% YoY. This uptick in expenses may be a point of concern for analysts and investors alike.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finserv Q3 Results

Despite the decline in revenue, the operating income showed a positive trend, increasing by 0.64% q-o-q and 18.41% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) also reflected strong performance, coming in at 23.49 for Q3, which marks a notable increase of 22.79% YoY.

Bajaj Finserv has delivered a -0.05% return in the last week, while it has shown a robust 6.75% return over the past six months and an impressive 11.29% year-to-date (YTD) return.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, Bajaj Finserv boasts a market capitalization of 278328 crore with a 52-week high of 2029.9 and a low of 1419.05. This performance has garnered attention from analysts, with 10 covering the company. Among them, 2 analysts have issued a Sell rating, 1 has given a Hold rating, 3 have recommended Buy, and 4 have assigned a Strong Buy rating.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2025, indicates a favorable outlook with a majority suggesting to Buy the stock.

Bajaj Finserv Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue32040.8233702.76-4.93%29037.2+10.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5168.355129.89+0.75%4446.51+16.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization288.5275.32+4.79%232.09+24.31%
Total Operating Expense19956.1421694.61-8.01%18831.47+5.97%
Operating Income12084.6812008.15+0.64%10205.73+18.41%
Net Income Before Taxes5811.515965.97-2.59%5430.95+7.01%
Net Income22312086.97+6.9%2157.67+3.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.4921.29+10.33%19.13+22.79%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBajaj Finserv Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 3.4% YOY, profit at ₹2231 crore and revenue at ₹32040.82 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹2231Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹32040.82Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget