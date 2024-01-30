Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY24 at ₹2,158 crore. The company’s consolidated net profit during the same quarter last year was ₹1,782 crore.

Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated revenue in Q3FY24 increased 34% to ₹29,038 crore from ₹21,755 crore, YoY.

“Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. received encouraging response to its mutual fund schemes, with assets under management (AUM) of ₹6,395 crore as on December 31, 2023," the company said in a release.

Its life insurance gross written premium during the quarter ended December 2023 rose 21% YoY and 2.4% QoQ. Gross written general insurance premium was up 25% YoY and down 38% QoQ.

At 1:20 pm, Bajaj Finserv shares were trading 1.73% lower at ₹1,608.75 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

(To be Updated)

BAJAJ FINSERVE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!