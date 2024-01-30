Bajaj Finserv Q3 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹2,158 crore; revenue up 34% YoY
Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. received encouraging response to its mutual fund schemes, with assets under management (AUM) of ₹6,395 crore as on December 31, 2023
Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY24 at ₹2,158 crore. The company’s consolidated net profit during the same quarter last year was ₹1,782 crore.
