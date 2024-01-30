 Bajaj Finserv Q3 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹2,158 crore; revenue up 34% YoY | Mint
Bajaj Finserv Q3 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹2,158 crore; revenue up 34% YoY
Bajaj Finserv Q3 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹2,158 crore; revenue up 34% YoY

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. received encouraging response to its mutual fund schemes, with assets under management (AUM) of ₹6,395 crore as on December 31, 2023

Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated revenue in Q3FY24 increased 34% to ₹29,038 crore from ₹21,755 crore, YoY. (Image: Bajaj Finserv)Premium
Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated revenue in Q3FY24 increased 34% to 29,038 crore from 21,755 crore, YoY. (Image: Bajaj Finserv)

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a 21% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY24 at 2,158 crore. The company’s consolidated net profit during the same quarter last year was 1,782 crore.

Bajaj Finserv’s consolidated revenue in Q3FY24 increased 34% to 29,038 crore from 21,755 crore, YoY.

“Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. received encouraging response to its mutual fund schemes, with assets under management (AUM) of 6,395 crore as on December 31, 2023," the company said in a release.

Its life insurance gross written premium during the quarter ended December 2023 rose 21% YoY and 2.4% QoQ. Gross written general insurance premium was up 25% YoY and down 38% QoQ.

At 1:20 pm, Bajaj Finserv shares were trading 1.73% lower at 1,608.75 apiece on the BSE.

Published: 30 Jan 2024, 01:20 PM IST
