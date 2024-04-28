Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.76% YOY

Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.76% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 35.63% YoY & profit increased by 19.76% YoY

Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results Live

Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Finserv declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 35.63% & the profit increased by 19.76% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.34% and the profit decreased by 1.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.41% q-o-q & increased by 28.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.61% q-o-q & increased by 33.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 19.2 for Q4 which increased by 31.17% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Finserv has delivered 3.87% return in the last 1 week, 6.12% return in the last 6 months and -1.79% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Finserv has a market cap of 263657 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1741 & 1318.8 respectively.

Bajaj Finserv Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue32040.9629037.2+10.34%23623.94+35.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4909.564446.51+10.41%3830.94+28.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization256.91232.09+10.69%180.58+42.27%
Total Operating Expense21364.2418831.47+13.45%15649.77+36.51%
Operating Income10676.7210205.73+4.61%7974.17+33.89%
Net Income Before Taxes5526.545430.95+1.76%4540.46+21.72%
Net Income2118.532157.67-1.81%1768.95+19.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.219.13+0.35%14.63+31.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2118.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹32040.96Cr

