Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.76% YOY

Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Finserv declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 35.63% & the profit increased by 19.76% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.34% and the profit decreased by 1.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.41% q-o-q & increased by 28.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.61% q-o-q & increased by 33.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹19.2 for Q4 which increased by 31.17% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Finserv has delivered 3.87% return in the last 1 week, 6.12% return in the last 6 months and -1.79% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Finserv has a market cap of ₹263657 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1741 & ₹1318.8 respectively.

Bajaj Finserv Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 32040.96 29037.2 +10.34% 23623.94 +35.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4909.56 4446.51 +10.41% 3830.94 +28.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 256.91 232.09 +10.69% 180.58 +42.27% Total Operating Expense 21364.24 18831.47 +13.45% 15649.77 +36.51% Operating Income 10676.72 10205.73 +4.61% 7974.17 +33.89% Net Income Before Taxes 5526.54 5430.95 +1.76% 4540.46 +21.72% Net Income 2118.53 2157.67 -1.81% 1768.95 +19.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.2 19.13 +0.35% 14.63 +31.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2118.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹32040.96Cr

