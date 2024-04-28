Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 19.76% YOY

Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Finserv declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 35.63% & the profit increased by 19.76% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.34% and the profit decreased by 1.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.41% q-o-q & increased by 28.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.61% q-o-q & increased by 33.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹19.2 for Q4 which increased by 31.17% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Finserv has delivered 3.87% return in the last 1 week, 6.12% return in the last 6 months and -1.79% YTD return.
Currently, Bajaj Finserv has a market cap of ₹263657 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1741 & ₹1318.8 respectively.
Bajaj Finserv Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|32040.96
|29037.2
|+10.34%
|23623.94
|+35.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4909.56
|4446.51
|+10.41%
|3830.94
|+28.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|256.91
|232.09
|+10.69%
|180.58
|+42.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|21364.24
|18831.47
|+13.45%
|15649.77
|+36.51%
|Operating Income
|10676.72
|10205.73
|+4.61%
|7974.17
|+33.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5526.54
|5430.95
|+1.76%
|4540.46
|+21.72%
|Net Income
|2118.53
|2157.67
|-1.81%
|1768.95
|+19.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.2
|19.13
|+0.35%
|14.63
|+31.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2118.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹32040.96Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!