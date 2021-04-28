On the NSE, it gained 3.94 per cent to ₹10,489.30.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹979 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2021, driven by its insurance business.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹194 crore during the corresponding January-March period of 2019-20.
The total consolidated income during the March 2021 quarter increased to ₹15,387 crore as against ₹13,294 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BFL said in a regulatory filing.
The board has recommended a dividend of 3 per share or 60 per cent on the face value of ₹5 per unit.
The profit after tax in 2020-21 rose to ₹4,470 crore from ₹3,369 crore in the year-ago period, it said.