Bajaj Finserv shares climb 4% as Q4 profit jumps

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹979 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2021, driven by its insurance business

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday gained 4 per cent after the company reported over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended in March 2021.

New Delhi: Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday gained 4 per cent after the company reported over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended in March 2021.

On the NSE, it gained 3.94 per cent to ₹10,489.30.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹979 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2021, driven by its insurance business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company had posted a net profit of ₹194 crore during the corresponding January-March period of 2019-20.

The total consolidated income during the March 2021 quarter increased to ₹15,387 crore as against ₹13,294 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BFL said in a regulatory filing.

The board has recommended a dividend of 3 per share or 60 per cent on the face value of ₹5 per unit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's consolidated total income was at a record of ₹60,591 crore in 2020-21 compared to ₹54,351 crore in 2019-20.

The company's subsidiary Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company recorded an all-time high annual profit and continued to deliver robust improvement in its underwriting result, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}