Bajaj Finserve Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 21.08% YoY

Bajaj Finserve declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 33.48% & the profit increased by 21.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.59% and the profit increased by 11.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.46% q-o-q & increased by 39.68% YoY.
The operating income was up by 4.77% q-o-q & increased by 33.24% YoY.
The EPS is ₹19.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 26.12% YoY.
Bajaj Finserve has delivered 0.6% return in the last 1 week, 1.16% return in the last 6 months, and -5.65% YTD return.
Currently, Bajaj Finserve has a market cap of ₹253231.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1741 & ₹1215 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Bajaj Finserve Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|29037.2
|26021.59
|+11.59%
|21754.33
|+33.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4446.51
|4099.53
|+8.46%
|3183.44
|+39.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|232.09
|208.83
|+11.14%
|171.55
|+35.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|18831.47
|16280.57
|+15.67%
|14094.65
|+33.61%
|Operating Income
|10205.73
|9741.02
|+4.77%
|7659.68
|+33.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5430.95
|5292.17
|+2.62%
|4418.96
|+22.9%
|Net Income
|2157.67
|1928.96
|+11.86%
|1782.02
|+21.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.13
|16.77
|+14.06%
|15.17
|+26.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2157.67Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹29037.2Cr
