Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Finserve Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 21.08% YoY

Bajaj Finserve Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 21.08% YoY

Livemint

Bajaj Finserve Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 33.48% YoY & profit increased by 21.08% YoY

Bajaj Finserve Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bajaj Finserve declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 33.48% & the profit increased by 21.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.59% and the profit increased by 11.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.46% q-o-q & increased by 39.68% YoY.

The operating income was up by 4.77% q-o-q & increased by 33.24% YoY.

The EPS is 19.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 26.12% YoY.

Bajaj Finserve has delivered 0.6% return in the last 1 week, 1.16% return in the last 6 months, and -5.65% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Finserve has a market cap of 253231.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1741 & 1215 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Bajaj Finserve Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29037.226021.59+11.59%21754.33+33.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4446.514099.53+8.46%3183.44+39.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization232.09208.83+11.14%171.55+35.29%
Total Operating Expense18831.4716280.57+15.67%14094.65+33.61%
Operating Income10205.739741.02+4.77%7659.68+33.24%
Net Income Before Taxes5430.955292.17+2.62%4418.96+22.9%
Net Income2157.671928.96+11.86%1782.02+21.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.1316.77+14.06%15.17+26.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2157.67Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹29037.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.