Bajaj Finserve Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 21.08% YoY

Bajaj Finserve declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 33.48% & the profit increased by 21.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.59% and the profit increased by 11.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.46% q-o-q & increased by 39.68% YoY.

The operating income was up by 4.77% q-o-q & increased by 33.24% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹19.13 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 26.12% YoY.

Bajaj Finserve has delivered 0.6% return in the last 1 week, 1.16% return in the last 6 months, and -5.65% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Finserve has a market cap of ₹253231.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1741 & ₹1215 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Bajaj Finserve Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 29037.2 26021.59 +11.59% 21754.33 +33.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4446.51 4099.53 +8.46% 3183.44 +39.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 232.09 208.83 +11.14% 171.55 +35.29% Total Operating Expense 18831.47 16280.57 +15.67% 14094.65 +33.61% Operating Income 10205.73 9741.02 +4.77% 7659.68 +33.24% Net Income Before Taxes 5430.95 5292.17 +2.62% 4418.96 +22.9% Net Income 2157.67 1928.96 +11.86% 1782.02 +21.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.13 16.77 +14.06% 15.17 +26.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2157.67Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹29037.2Cr

