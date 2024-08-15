Bajaj Healthcare Q1 results: profit at ₹7.13Cr, Revenue increased by 1.93% YoY

Bajaj Healthcare Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Healthcare Q1 Results Live: Bajaj Healthcare declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.93% year-on-year and the profit came at ₹7.13 crore. This is a significant turnaround as Bajaj Healthcare had declared a loss of ₹48.21 crore in the same period last fiscal year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 1.23%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a substantial increase, rising by 19.68% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 21.42% year-on-year. This indicates higher operational costs which could impact future profitability if not managed efficiently.
On a positive note, the operating income was up by an impressive 149.94% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 15.14% year-on-year. This suggests that the company is managing its core operations more efficiently, leading to better profitability.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.91, marking an increase of 14.48% year-on-year. This is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting improved earnings performance.
In terms of stock performance, Bajaj Healthcare has delivered a 12.32% return in the last week, a 32.11% return in the last 6 months, and an 11.29% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate strong investor confidence and robust market performance.
Currently, Bajaj Healthcare has a market capitalization of ₹1154.86 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹513.4 and ₹263.3 respectively, showcasing its trading range over the past year.
Bajaj Healthcare Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|132.25
|133.9
|-1.23%
|129.74
|+1.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.71
|10.62
|+19.68%
|10.46
|+21.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.73
|7.3
|-7.78%
|6.31
|+6.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|114.47
|169.49
|-32.46%
|114.3
|+0.15%
|Operating Income
|17.77
|-35.59
|+149.94%
|15.44
|+15.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.18
|-35.15
|+128.97%
|6.9
|+47.5%
|Net Income
|7.13
|-29.92
|+123.83%
|-48.21
|+114.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.91
|-1.15
|+352.46%
|2.55
|+14.48%
