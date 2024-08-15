Bajaj Healthcare Q1 results: profit at ₹7.13Cr, Revenue increased by 1.93% YoY

Bajaj Healthcare Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Healthcare Q1 Results Live: Bajaj Healthcare declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.93% year-on-year and the profit came at ₹7.13 crore. This is a significant turnaround as Bajaj Healthcare had declared a loss of ₹48.21 crore in the same period last fiscal year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 1.23%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a substantial increase, rising by 19.68% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 21.42% year-on-year. This indicates higher operational costs which could impact future profitability if not managed efficiently.

On a positive note, the operating income was up by an impressive 149.94% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 15.14% year-on-year. This suggests that the company is managing its core operations more efficiently, leading to better profitability.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.91, marking an increase of 14.48% year-on-year. This is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting improved earnings performance.

In terms of stock performance, Bajaj Healthcare has delivered a 12.32% return in the last week, a 32.11% return in the last 6 months, and an 11.29% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate strong investor confidence and robust market performance.

Currently, Bajaj Healthcare has a market capitalization of ₹1154.86 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹513.4 and ₹263.3 respectively, showcasing its trading range over the past year.

Bajaj Healthcare Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 132.25 133.9 -1.23% 129.74 +1.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.71 10.62 +19.68% 10.46 +21.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.73 7.3 -7.78% 6.31 +6.7% Total Operating Expense 114.47 169.49 -32.46% 114.3 +0.15% Operating Income 17.77 -35.59 +149.94% 15.44 +15.14% Net Income Before Taxes 10.18 -35.15 +128.97% 6.9 +47.5% Net Income 7.13 -29.92 +123.83% -48.21 +114.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.91 -1.15 +352.46% 2.55 +14.48%