Bajaj Healthcare Q1 results: profit at 7.13Cr, Revenue increased by 1.93% YoY

Bajaj Healthcare Q1 Results Live

Bajaj Healthcare Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Healthcare Q1 Results Live: Bajaj Healthcare declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.93% year-on-year and the profit came at 7.13 crore. This is a significant turnaround as Bajaj Healthcare had declared a loss of 48.21 crore in the same period last fiscal year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 1.23%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a substantial increase, rising by 19.68% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 21.42% year-on-year. This indicates higher operational costs which could impact future profitability if not managed efficiently.

On a positive note, the operating income was up by an impressive 149.94% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 15.14% year-on-year. This suggests that the company is managing its core operations more efficiently, leading to better profitability.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.91, marking an increase of 14.48% year-on-year. This is a positive indicator for shareholders, reflecting improved earnings performance.

In terms of stock performance, Bajaj Healthcare has delivered a 12.32% return in the last week, a 32.11% return in the last 6 months, and an 11.29% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures indicate strong investor confidence and robust market performance.

Currently, Bajaj Healthcare has a market capitalization of 1154.86 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 513.4 and 263.3 respectively, showcasing its trading range over the past year.

Bajaj Healthcare Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue132.25133.9-1.23%129.74+1.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.7110.62+19.68%10.46+21.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.737.3-7.78%6.31+6.7%
Total Operating Expense114.47169.49-32.46%114.3+0.15%
Operating Income17.77-35.59+149.94%15.44+15.14%
Net Income Before Taxes10.18-35.15+128.97%6.9+47.5%
Net Income7.13-29.92+123.83%-48.21+114.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.91-1.15+352.46%2.55+14.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.13Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹132.25Cr

