Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1: Net loss widens 65% YoY to ₹74.34 crore; revenue dips 11%2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1: The revenue of the company plunged to ₹1,363 crore, 11% down from ₹1,537 crore
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited released its Q1 results on Monday and reported a 65% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net loss. The loss of the company increased to ₹74.3 crore from ₹44.9 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue of the company plunged to ₹1,363 crore, 11% down from ₹1,537 crore.
