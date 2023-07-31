Hello User
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1: Net loss widens 65% YoY to 74.34 crore; revenue dips 11%

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1: Net loss widens 65% YoY to 74.34 crore; revenue dips 11%

2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:34 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1: The revenue of the company plunged to 1,363 crore, 11% down from 1,537 crore

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 results

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited released its Q1 results on Monday and reported a 65% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net loss. The loss of the company increased to 74.3 crore from 44.9 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue of the company plunged to 1,363 crore, 11% down from 1,537 crore.

Notably, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited reported a net consolidated profit of 130.9 crore during Q4FY24.

As per news agency PTI, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, which is a prominent sugar and ethanol manufacturer in India, holds a significant position within the industry. It is affiliated with the Bajaj Group, headed by Kushagra Bajaj. The company operates 14 sugar plants, all strategically situated in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

In terms of production capacity, these plants have the ability to crush an impressive total of 1,36,000 tonnes of sugarcane each day. Moreover, the company possesses a remarkable alcohol distillation capacity, capable of producing 800 kilolitres of alcohol per day.

Segment-wise results

Segment wise the sugar sector of the company reported a loss of 25.3 crore to 33.4 crore and the revenue of the segment also dropped 1,512.7 crore to 1,355.5 crore. The distillery segment was profitable and reported a jump in profits from 29.1 crore to 44.2 crore however the revenue of the segment plunged from 363.7 crore to 297.1 crore.

The net loss of the power sector widened from 14.2 crore to 25.3 crore and its revenue plunged from 114.3 crore to 66 crore. The other segments which were profitable by 2.3 crore during the Q1FY23 turned into a loss of 9.63 crore during the quarter ending June 2023 with a slight reduction in revenue from 8 crore to 7 crore.

The Earning Per Share (EPS) of the company (both basic and diluted) stood at (0.60) during the quarter down from (0.36) during Q1FY23.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
31 Jul 2023, 06:34 PM IST
