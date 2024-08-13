Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 10.56% YOY

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.88% YoY & loss decreased by 10.56% YoY

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 Results Live
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 Results Live

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.88% year-over-year, reflecting a modest growth in revenue. Notably, the company's net loss decreased by 10.56% compared to the same period last year, indicating an improvement in financial performance.

However, when comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 25.91%, and the loss increased significantly by 173.23%. These quarter-over-quarter figures present a contrasting picture, suggesting challenges in maintaining steady financial health.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown positive trends, declining by 31.97% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and decreasing by 4.79% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses has likely contributed to the overall improvement in the company's bottom line.

Operating income faced a substantial drop of 122.83% quarter-over-quarter, though it increased by 21.28% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company has faced recent operational challenges, it is performing better compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.44, which is an improvement of 26.12% year-over-year. This increase in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders, indicating that the company is moving towards reducing its losses.

In terms of stock performance, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has delivered a -1.68% return in the last week, a 7.62% return over the past six months, and an impressive 40.72% year-to-date return. This reflects a strong performance in the stock market despite short-term fluctuations.

Currently, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has a market capitalization of 4990.07 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 46.1 and 19.75 respectively, showcasing significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1385.681870.27-25.91%1360.13+1.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total84.4124.07-31.97%88.65-4.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization53.7855.21-2.59%55.33-2.8%
Total Operating Expense1411.831755.73-19.59%1393.35+1.33%
Operating Income-26.15114.54-122.83%-33.22+21.28%
Net Income Before Taxes-50.7282.46-161.51%-74.7+32.1%
Net Income-66.4990.79-173.23%-74.34+10.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.440.73-160.72%-0.6+26.12%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-66.49Cr
₹1385.68Cr
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsBajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 10.56% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    340.50
    11:35 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.8 (-0.23%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    246.00
    11:35 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    1.2 (0.49%)

    GAIL India

    232.00
    11:35 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.05 (-0.02%)

    Bandhan Bank

    192.85
    11:35 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -4.25 (-2.16%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Turbines

    757.65
    11:32 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    57.2 (8.17%)

    Inox Wind

    223.75
    11:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    15.25 (7.31%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,600.85
    11:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    307.85 (7.17%)

    Gujarat Pipavav Port

    246.20
    11:32 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    16.2 (7.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue