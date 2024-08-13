Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 10.56% YOY

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.88% year-over-year, reflecting a modest growth in revenue. Notably, the company's net loss decreased by 10.56% compared to the same period last year, indicating an improvement in financial performance.

However, when comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 25.91%, and the loss increased significantly by 173.23%. These quarter-over-quarter figures present a contrasting picture, suggesting challenges in maintaining steady financial health.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown positive trends, declining by 31.97% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and decreasing by 4.79% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses has likely contributed to the overall improvement in the company's bottom line.

Operating income faced a substantial drop of 122.83% quarter-over-quarter, though it increased by 21.28% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company has faced recent operational challenges, it is performing better compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.44, which is an improvement of 26.12% year-over-year. This increase in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders, indicating that the company is moving towards reducing its losses.

In terms of stock performance, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has delivered a -1.68% return in the last week, a 7.62% return over the past six months, and an impressive 40.72% year-to-date return. This reflects a strong performance in the stock market despite short-term fluctuations.

Currently, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has a market capitalization of ₹4990.07 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹46.1 and ₹19.75 respectively, showcasing significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1385.68 1870.27 -25.91% 1360.13 +1.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 84.4 124.07 -31.97% 88.65 -4.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 53.78 55.21 -2.59% 55.33 -2.8% Total Operating Expense 1411.83 1755.73 -19.59% 1393.35 +1.33% Operating Income -26.15 114.54 -122.83% -33.22 +21.28% Net Income Before Taxes -50.72 82.46 -161.51% -74.7 +32.1% Net Income -66.49 90.79 -173.23% -74.34 +10.56% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.44 0.73 -160.72% -0.6 +26.12%