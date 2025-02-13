Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹101.96Cr, Revenue decreased by 15.22% YoY

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant loss of ₹101.96 crore. The company's topline decreased by 15.22% compared to the same period last year, where they had reported a profit of ₹20.28 crore.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar saw a revenue growth of 27.26%. However, the rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 21.71% quarter-on-quarter and 3.78% year-on-year has raised concerns among investors.

The company's operating income fell sharply by 47.81% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 244.16% year-on-year. This decline has raised alarms about the overall health of the business.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-0.81, marking a drastic decrease of 576.47% year-on-year, further indicating the financial strain the company is currently facing.

In the last week, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has delivered a return of -1.96%, with a more alarming -31.67% return over the past six months and -11.03% year-to-date.

Currently, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar holds a market capitalization of ₹3064.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹46.1 and a low of ₹25.3, indicating a challenging environment for the company's stocks.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1475.75 1159.67 +27.26% 1740.63 -15.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 107.19 88.07 +21.71% 103.29 +3.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 54.32 54.31 +0.02% 56 -3% Total Operating Expense 1554.55 1212.98 +28.16% 1685.97 -7.79% Operating Income -78.8 -53.31 -47.81% 54.66 -244.16% Net Income Before Taxes -101.71 -75.69 -34.38% 20.07 -606.78% Net Income -101.96 -75.4 -35.23% 20.28 -602.76% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.81 -0.61 -32.79% 0.17 -576.47%

