Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹101.96Cr, Revenue decreased by 15.22% YoY

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant loss of ₹101.96 crore. The company's topline decreased by 15.22% compared to the same period last year, where they had reported a profit of ₹20.28 crore.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar saw a revenue growth of 27.26%. However, the rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 21.71% quarter-on-quarter and 3.78% year-on-year has raised concerns among investors.
The company's operating income fell sharply by 47.81% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 244.16% year-on-year. This decline has raised alarms about the overall health of the business.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-0.81, marking a drastic decrease of 576.47% year-on-year, further indicating the financial strain the company is currently facing.
In the last week, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has delivered a return of -1.96%, with a more alarming -31.67% return over the past six months and -11.03% year-to-date.
Currently, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar holds a market capitalization of ₹3064.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹46.1 and a low of ₹25.3, indicating a challenging environment for the company's stocks.
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1475.75
|1159.67
|+27.26%
|1740.63
|-15.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|107.19
|88.07
|+21.71%
|103.29
|+3.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|54.32
|54.31
|+0.02%
|56
|-3%
|Total Operating Expense
|1554.55
|1212.98
|+28.16%
|1685.97
|-7.79%
|Operating Income
|-78.8
|-53.31
|-47.81%
|54.66
|-244.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-101.71
|-75.69
|-34.38%
|20.07
|-606.78%
|Net Income
|-101.96
|-75.4
|-35.23%
|20.28
|-602.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.81
|-0.61
|-32.79%
|0.17
|-576.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-101.96Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1475.75Cr