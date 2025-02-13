Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: loss at ₹101.96Cr, Revenue decreased by 15.22% YoY

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 15.22% YoY & loss at 101.96Cr

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant loss of 101.96 crore. The company's topline decreased by 15.22% compared to the same period last year, where they had reported a profit of 20.28 crore.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar saw a revenue growth of 27.26%. However, the rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 21.71% quarter-on-quarter and 3.78% year-on-year has raised concerns among investors.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 Results

The company's operating income fell sharply by 47.81% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 244.16% year-on-year. This decline has raised alarms about the overall health of the business.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at -0.81, marking a drastic decrease of 576.47% year-on-year, further indicating the financial strain the company is currently facing.

In the last week, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has delivered a return of -1.96%, with a more alarming -31.67% return over the past six months and -11.03% year-to-date.

Currently, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar holds a market capitalization of 3064.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 46.1 and a low of 25.3, indicating a challenging environment for the company's stocks.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1475.751159.67+27.26%1740.63-15.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total107.1988.07+21.71%103.29+3.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization54.3254.31+0.02%56-3%
Total Operating Expense1554.551212.98+28.16%1685.97-7.79%
Operating Income-78.8-53.31-47.81%54.66-244.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-101.71-75.69-34.38%20.07-606.78%
Net Income-101.96-75.4-35.23%20.28-602.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.81-0.61-32.79%0.17-576.47%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-101.96Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1475.75Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
