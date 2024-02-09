Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Friday posted a consolidated net profit at ₹20.28 crore in the third quarter for FY24, against net loss of ₹122.87 crore in the second quarter this fiscal year.

(This is a developing story)

