Breaking News
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q3 results: Net profit at ₹20.28 crore, revenue rises to ₹1,740 crore
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Friday posted a consolidated net profit at ₹20.28 crore in the third quarter for FY24, against net loss of ₹122.87 crore in the second quarter this fiscal year.
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd on Friday posted a consolidated net profit at ₹20.28 crore in the third quarter for FY24, against net loss of ₹122.87 crore in the second quarter this fiscal year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message