Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.77% YOY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 28.53% & the profit increased by 13.77% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 32.62% and the profit decreased by 40.71%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 94.62% q-o-q & increased by 113.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.4% q-o-q & increased by 13.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹144.7 for Q1 which increased by 13.76% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered -3.02% return in the last 1 week, 16% return in the last 6 months, and 23.8% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market cap of ₹105745.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹10075 & ₹6627.9 respectively.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 133.76 100.86 +32.62% 104.07 +28.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.5 14.13 +94.62% 12.86 +113.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.47 8.48 -0.12% 8.46 +0.12% Total Operating Expense -1470.12 -1509.48 +2.61% -1314.73 -11.82% Operating Income 1603.88 1610.34 -0.4% 1418.8 +13.04% Net Income Before Taxes 1618.23 2731.09 -40.75% 1434.02 +12.85% Net Income 1610.46 2716.12 -40.71% 1415.5 +13.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 144.7 244.1 -40.72% 127.2 +13.76%