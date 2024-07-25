Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.77% YOY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 28.53% & the profit increased by 13.77% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 32.62% and the profit decreased by 40.71%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 94.62% q-o-q & increased by 113.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.4% q-o-q & increased by 13.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 144.7 for Q1 which increased by 13.76% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered -3.02% return in the last 1 week, 16% return in the last 6 months, and 23.8% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market cap of 105745.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 10075 & 6627.9 respectively.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue133.76100.86+32.62%104.07+28.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.514.13+94.62%12.86+113.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.478.48-0.12%8.46+0.12%
Total Operating Expense-1470.12-1509.48+2.61%-1314.73-11.82%
Operating Income1603.881610.34-0.4%1418.8+13.04%
Net Income Before Taxes1618.232731.09-40.75%1434.02+12.85%
Net Income1610.462716.12-40.71%1415.5+13.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS144.7244.1-40.72%127.2+13.76%
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1610.46Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>133.76Cr
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
