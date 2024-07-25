Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.77% YOY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 28.53% & the profit increased by 13.77% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 32.62% and the profit decreased by 40.71%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 94.62% q-o-q & increased by 113.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.4% q-o-q & increased by 13.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹144.7 for Q1 which increased by 13.76% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered -3.02% return in the last 1 week, 16% return in the last 6 months, and 23.8% YTD return.
Currently, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market cap of ₹105745.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹10075 & ₹6627.9 respectively.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|133.76
|100.86
|+32.62%
|104.07
|+28.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.5
|14.13
|+94.62%
|12.86
|+113.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.47
|8.48
|-0.12%
|8.46
|+0.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|-1470.12
|-1509.48
|+2.61%
|-1314.73
|-11.82%
|Operating Income
|1603.88
|1610.34
|-0.4%
|1418.8
|+13.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1618.23
|2731.09
|-40.75%
|1434.02
|+12.85%
|Net Income
|1610.46
|2716.12
|-40.71%
|1415.5
|+13.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|144.7
|244.1
|-40.72%
|127.2
|+13.76%
