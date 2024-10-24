Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.67% YoY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in topline by 24.18% year-over-year. However, the company reported a profit decline of 3.67% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue demonstrated impressive growth, soaring by 108.63%. Nevertheless, profit experienced a decline of 10.81%, raising concerns among investors.
The financial report highlighted a substantial decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 58.04% quarter-over-quarter and 7.68% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.
Operating income was another area of concern, as it saw a decline of 3.64% quarter-over-quarter and 6.14% year-over-year, suggesting challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising revenues.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹129.1, reflecting a decrease of 3.66% year-over-year, further emphasizing the profit challenges faced by the company.
In terms of stock performance, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered a -2.74% return in the last week, a remarkable 24.14% return over the past six months, and an impressive 33.13% year-to-date return.
Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹113706.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹11350 and a low of ₹6627.9, showcasing volatility in its stock performance.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|279.07
|133.76
|+108.63%
|224.73
|+24.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.54
|27.5
|-58.04%
|12.5
|-7.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.42
|8.47
|-0.59%
|8.45
|-0.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|-1266.43
|-1470.12
|+13.86%
|-1421.89
|+10.93%
|Operating Income
|1545.5
|1603.88
|-3.64%
|1646.62
|-6.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1559.23
|1618.23
|-3.65%
|1661.95
|-6.18%
|Net Income
|1436.36
|1610.46
|-10.81%
|1491.16
|-3.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|129.1
|144.7
|-10.78%
|134
|-3.66%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess