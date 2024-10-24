Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.67% YoY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in topline by 24.18% year-over-year. However, the company reported a profit decline of 3.67% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue demonstrated impressive growth, soaring by 108.63%. Nevertheless, profit experienced a decline of 10.81%, raising concerns among investors.

The financial report highlighted a substantial decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 58.04% quarter-over-quarter and 7.68% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.

Operating income was another area of concern, as it saw a decline of 3.64% quarter-over-quarter and 6.14% year-over-year, suggesting challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising revenues.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹129.1, reflecting a decrease of 3.66% year-over-year, further emphasizing the profit challenges faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered a -2.74% return in the last week, a remarkable 24.14% return over the past six months, and an impressive 33.13% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹113706.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹11350 and a low of ₹6627.9, showcasing volatility in its stock performance.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 279.07 133.76 +108.63% 224.73 +24.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.54 27.5 -58.04% 12.5 -7.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.42 8.47 -0.59% 8.45 -0.36% Total Operating Expense -1266.43 -1470.12 +13.86% -1421.89 +10.93% Operating Income 1545.5 1603.88 -3.64% 1646.62 -6.14% Net Income Before Taxes 1559.23 1618.23 -3.65% 1661.95 -6.18% Net Income 1436.36 1610.46 -10.81% 1491.16 -3.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 129.1 144.7 -10.78% 134 -3.66%