Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.67% YoY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 3.67% YoY

Livemint

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 24.18% YoY & profit decreased by 3.67% YoY.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 Results Live

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in topline by 24.18% year-over-year. However, the company reported a profit decline of 3.67% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue demonstrated impressive growth, soaring by 108.63%. Nevertheless, profit experienced a decline of 10.81%, raising concerns among investors.

The financial report highlighted a substantial decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which fell by 58.04% quarter-over-quarter and 7.68% year-over-year, indicating improved cost management.

Operating income was another area of concern, as it saw a decline of 3.64% quarter-over-quarter and 6.14% year-over-year, suggesting challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising revenues.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 129.1, reflecting a decrease of 3.66% year-over-year, further emphasizing the profit challenges faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered a -2.74% return in the last week, a remarkable 24.14% return over the past six months, and an impressive 33.13% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 113706.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 11350 and a low of 6627.9, showcasing volatility in its stock performance.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue279.07133.76+108.63%224.73+24.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.5427.5-58.04%12.5-7.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.428.47-0.59%8.45-0.36%
Total Operating Expense-1266.43-1470.12+13.86%-1421.89+10.93%
Operating Income1545.51603.88-3.64%1646.62-6.14%
Net Income Before Taxes1559.231618.23-3.65%1661.95-6.18%
Net Income1436.361610.46-10.81%1491.16-3.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS129.1144.7-10.78%134-3.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1436.36Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹279.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.