Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.91% YoY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.8% & the profit increased by 27.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 51.92% and the profit increased by 10.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.64% q-o-q & decreased by 1.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.34% q-o-q & increased by 27.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹147.8 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.97% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered -0.12% return in the last 1 week, 11.03% return in the last 6 months, and 7.52% YTD return.
Currently, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market cap of ₹91835.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8568 & ₹5770 respectively.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|108.05
|224.73
|-51.92%
|98.41
|+9.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.17
|12.5
|-2.64%
|12.33
|-1.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.47
|8.45
|+0.24%
|8.47
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|-1532.95
|-1421.89
|-7.81%
|-1188.57
|-28.97%
|Operating Income
|1641
|1646.62
|-0.34%
|1286.98
|+27.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1665.45
|1661.95
|+0.21%
|1304.6
|+27.66%
|Net Income
|1644.43
|1491.16
|+10.28%
|1285.65
|+27.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|147.8
|134
|+10.3%
|115.5
|+27.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1644.43Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹108.05Cr
