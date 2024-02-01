Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.91% YoY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.8% & the profit increased by 27.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 51.92% and the profit increased by 10.28%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.64% q-o-q & decreased by 1.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.34% q-o-q & increased by 27.51% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹147.8 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.97% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered -0.12% return in the last 1 week, 11.03% return in the last 6 months, and 7.52% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market cap of ₹91835.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8568 & ₹5770 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 108.05 224.73 -51.92% 98.41 +9.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.17 12.5 -2.64% 12.33 -1.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.47 8.45 +0.24% 8.47 -0% Total Operating Expense -1532.95 -1421.89 -7.81% -1188.57 -28.97% Operating Income 1641 1646.62 -0.34% 1286.98 +27.51% Net Income Before Taxes 1665.45 1661.95 +0.21% 1304.6 +27.66% Net Income 1644.43 1491.16 +10.28% 1285.65 +27.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 147.8 134 +10.3% 115.5 +27.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1644.43Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹108.05Cr

