Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.91% YoY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 27.91% YoY

Livemint

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 9.8% YoY & Profit Increased by 27.91% YoY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.8% & the profit increased by 27.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 51.92% and the profit increased by 10.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.64% q-o-q & decreased by 1.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.34% q-o-q & increased by 27.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 147.8 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.97% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered -0.12% return in the last 1 week, 11.03% return in the last 6 months, and 7.52% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market cap of 91835.51 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 8568 & 5770 respectively.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue108.05224.73-51.92%98.41+9.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.1712.5-2.64%12.33-1.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.478.45+0.24%8.47-0%
Total Operating Expense-1532.95-1421.89-7.81%-1188.57-28.97%
Operating Income16411646.62-0.34%1286.98+27.51%
Net Income Before Taxes1665.451661.95+0.21%1304.6+27.66%
Net Income1644.431491.16+10.28%1285.65+27.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS147.8134+10.3%115.5+27.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1644.43Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹108.05Cr

