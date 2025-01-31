Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 6.32% YOY, profit at ₹1748.36 crore and revenue at ₹126.33 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 16.92% & the profit increased by 6.32% YoY, with profit at 1748.36 crore and revenue at 126.33 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 54.73% while the profit increased by 21.72%.

In addition, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.43% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 7.48% year-on-year.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 Results

The operating income was reported to be up by 13.18% q-o-q and increased by 6.59% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 157.1, reflecting a 6.29% increase year-on-year.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered a modest 0.07% return in the last week, a significant 19.06% return over the last six months, but a negative return of -5.73% year-to-date.

Currently, the Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market capitalization of 124716.1 crore with a 52-week high and low of 13238 and 7659.95 respectively.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue126.33279.07-54.73%108.05+16.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.2611.54-2.43%12.17-7.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.448.42+0.24%8.47-0.35%
Total Operating Expense-1622.79-1266.43-28.14%-1532.95-5.86%
Operating Income1749.121545.5+13.18%1641+6.59%
Net Income Before Taxes1781.021559.23+14.22%1665.45+6.94%
Net Income1748.361436.36+21.72%1644.43+6.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS157.1129.1+21.69%147.8+6.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1748.36Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹126.33Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
