Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 6.32% YOY, profit at ₹1748.36 crore and revenue at ₹126.33 crore

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 16.92% & the profit increased by 6.32% YoY, with profit at ₹1748.36 crore and revenue at ₹126.33 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 54.73% while the profit increased by 21.72%.

In addition, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.43% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 7.48% year-on-year.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 Results

Advertisement

The operating income was reported to be up by 13.18% q-o-q and increased by 6.59% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹157.1, reflecting a 6.29% increase year-on-year.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered a modest 0.07% return in the last week, a significant 19.06% return over the last six months, but a negative return of -5.73% year-to-date.

Currently, the Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market capitalization of ₹124716.1 crore with a 52-week high and low of ₹13238 and ₹7659.95 respectively.

Advertisement

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 126.33 279.07 -54.73% 108.05 +16.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.26 11.54 -2.43% 12.17 -7.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.44 8.42 +0.24% 8.47 -0.35% Total Operating Expense -1622.79 -1266.43 -28.14% -1532.95 -5.86% Operating Income 1749.12 1545.5 +13.18% 1641 +6.59% Net Income Before Taxes 1781.02 1559.23 +14.22% 1665.45 +6.94% Net Income 1748.36 1436.36 +21.72% 1644.43 +6.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 157.1 129.1 +21.69% 147.8 +6.29%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.