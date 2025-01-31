Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 6.32% YOY, profit at ₹1748.36 crore and revenue at ₹126.33 crore

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 16.92% & the profit increased by 6.32% YoY, with profit at ₹1748.36 crore and revenue at ₹126.33 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 54.73% while the profit increased by 21.72%.
In addition, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.43% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 7.48% year-on-year.
The operating income was reported to be up by 13.18% q-o-q and increased by 6.59% Y-o-Y. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹157.1, reflecting a 6.29% increase year-on-year.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered a modest 0.07% return in the last week, a significant 19.06% return over the last six months, but a negative return of -5.73% year-to-date.
Currently, the Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market capitalization of ₹124716.1 crore with a 52-week high and low of ₹13238 and ₹7659.95 respectively.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|126.33
|279.07
|-54.73%
|108.05
|+16.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.26
|11.54
|-2.43%
|12.17
|-7.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.44
|8.42
|+0.24%
|8.47
|-0.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|-1622.79
|-1266.43
|-28.14%
|-1532.95
|-5.86%
|Operating Income
|1749.12
|1545.5
|+13.18%
|1641
|+6.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1781.02
|1559.23
|+14.22%
|1665.45
|+6.94%
|Net Income
|1748.36
|1436.36
|+21.72%
|1644.43
|+6.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|157.1
|129.1
|+21.69%
|147.8
|+6.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1748.36Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹126.33Cr