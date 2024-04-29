Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 100.79% YOY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 16.35% & the profit increased by 100.79% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.65% and the profit increased by 65.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.11% q-o-q & increased by 14.6% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.87% q-o-q & increased by 19.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹244.1 for Q4 which increased by 100.86% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered 3.54% return in the last 1 week, 22.99% return in the last 6 months and 6.85% YTD return.
Currently, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market cap of ₹91266.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9348.95 & ₹6279.05 respectively.
The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹21.0. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|100.86
|108.05
|-6.65%
|86.69
|+16.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.13
|12.17
|+16.11%
|12.33
|+14.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.48
|8.47
|+0.12%
|8.5
|-0.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|-1509.48
|-1532.95
|+1.53%
|-1261.55
|-19.65%
|Operating Income
|1610.34
|1641
|-1.87%
|1348.24
|+19.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2731.09
|1665.45
|+63.99%
|1367.64
|+99.69%
|Net Income
|2716.12
|1644.43
|+65.17%
|1352.75
|+100.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|244.1
|147.8
|+65.16%
|121.53
|+100.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2716.12Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹100.86Cr
