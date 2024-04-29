Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 100.79% YOY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 100.79% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.35% YoY & profit increased by 100.79% YoY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q4 Results Live

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 16.35% & the profit increased by 100.79% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.65% and the profit increased by 65.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.11% q-o-q & increased by 14.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.87% q-o-q & increased by 19.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 244.1 for Q4 which increased by 100.86% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered 3.54% return in the last 1 week, 22.99% return in the last 6 months and 6.85% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market cap of 91266.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 9348.95 & 6279.05 respectively.

The company has also declared a final dividend of 21.0. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue100.86108.05-6.65%86.69+16.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.1312.17+16.11%12.33+14.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.488.47+0.12%8.5-0.24%
Total Operating Expense-1509.48-1532.95+1.53%-1261.55-19.65%
Operating Income1610.341641-1.87%1348.24+19.44%
Net Income Before Taxes2731.091665.45+63.99%1367.64+99.69%
Net Income2716.121644.43+65.17%1352.75+100.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS244.1147.8+65.16%121.53+100.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2716.12Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹100.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.