Bajaj Holdings & Investment Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 100.79% YOY

Bajaj Holdings & Investment declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 16.35% & the profit increased by 100.79% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.65% and the profit increased by 65.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.11% q-o-q & increased by 14.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.87% q-o-q & increased by 19.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹244.1 for Q4 which increased by 100.86% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has delivered 3.54% return in the last 1 week, 22.99% return in the last 6 months and 6.85% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Holdings & Investment has a market cap of ₹91266.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹9348.95 & ₹6279.05 respectively.

The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹21.0. The ex-dividend date will be 28 Jun, 2024.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 100.86 108.05 -6.65% 86.69 +16.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.13 12.17 +16.11% 12.33 +14.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.48 8.47 +0.12% 8.5 -0.24% Total Operating Expense -1509.48 -1532.95 +1.53% -1261.55 -19.65% Operating Income 1610.34 1641 -1.87% 1348.24 +19.44% Net Income Before Taxes 2731.09 1665.45 +63.99% 1367.64 +99.69% Net Income 2716.12 1644.43 +65.17% 1352.75 +100.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 244.1 147.8 +65.16% 121.53 +100.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2716.12Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹100.86Cr

