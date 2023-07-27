Bajaj Holdings Q1 Results: Net profit rises 46% to ₹1,4,15.5 crore, revenue up 14% YoY1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Bajaj Holdings Q1 Results: The company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal at ₹104.04 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent, compared to ₹91.33 crore in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Holdings Q1 Results: Bajaj Holdings and Investment announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q1FY24) on July 27, reporting a rise of 46 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,415.50 crore, compared to ₹969.33 crore in the corresponding period last year.
