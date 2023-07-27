Bajaj Finserv reported a 48.4 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at ₹1,942.63 crore. The company’s net profit in the same quarter last year was ₹1,309 crore. The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 46.5 per cent to ₹23,280 crore, compared to ₹15,888.3 crore in the year-ago period.