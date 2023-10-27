Bajaj Holdings Q2 Results: Bajaj Holdings and Investment announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q2FY24) on Friday, October 27, reporting a rise of 20 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,491 crore, compared to ₹1,243 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal at ₹224.7 crore, registering a growth of 19.8 per cent, compared to ₹187.6 crore in the year-ago period.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2023, the consolidated net profit of the company rose to ₹2,907 crore, up by 31 per cent, from ₹2,212 crore registered during the corresponding period of last year.

The dividends received from corporates in the September quarter boosted the standalone total income and profit after tax (PAT) of the company for Q2 and H1 FY24, said Bajaj Holdings in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

In the preceding April-June quarter of current fiscal, Bajaj Holdings reported a rise of 46 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,415.50 crore, compared to ₹969.33 crore in the year-ago period.

The subsidiary Bajaj Finserv reported consolidated net profit of ₹1,929 crore for the quarter ended September 30, up 24 per cent year-on-year. The company's profit after tax was at ₹1,557 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated total income of Bajaj Finserv stood at ₹26,023 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal, up 25 per cent from ₹20,803 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in filing to stock exchanges.

On Friday, shares of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd settled 1.09 per cent higher at ₹6,740.65 apiece on the BSE.

