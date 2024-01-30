 Bajaj Holdings Q3 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹1,644 crore | Mint
Bajaj Holdings Q3 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹1,644 crore

The company posted a 28% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit from ₹1,285.65 crore in Q3 FY23 to ₹1,644 crore in Q3 FY24.

Bajaj Holdings and Investments, on Tuesday, announced its third quarterly financial results ending on December 31, 2023. The company posted a 28% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit from 1,285.65 crore in Q3 FY23 to 1,644 crore in Q3 FY24.

Sequentially, net profit for the December quarter rose over 9% from 1,491.16 crore. Meanwhile, revenue from operations grew 9% to 108.05 crore.

(This is a developing story)

 

Published: 30 Jan 2024, 06:24 PM IST
