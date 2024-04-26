Bajaj Holdings Q4 results: Net profit doubles to ₹2716.1 crore, dividend declared
Bajaj Holdings Q4 results: The total income of the company registered exponential growth of 1052% from ₹106 crore in the previous fiscal year to ₹1,221.6 crore during Q4FY24
Bajaj Holdings Q4 results: Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited on Friday released their January to March quarter results and reported over 100% year-on-year (YoY) growth in their consolidated net profit from ₹1,353 crore in Q4FY23 to ₹2,716 crore during the period under review. The total income of the company registered exponential growth of 1052% from ₹106 crore in the previous fiscal year to ₹1,221.6 crore during Q4FY24.