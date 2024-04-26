Bajaj Holdings Q4 results: Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited on Friday released their January to March quarter results and reported over 100% year-on-year (YoY) growth in their consolidated net profit from ₹1,353 crore in Q4FY23 to ₹2,716 crore during the period under review. The total income of the company registered exponential growth of 1052% from ₹106 crore in the previous fiscal year to ₹1,221.6 crore during Q4FY24.

Sequentially, the company has reported 65% increase in its quarterly earnings from ₹1,644.4 crore during the Q3FY24 while the income of the company witnessed 825% jump from ₹132 crore reported during the previous quarter in fiscal year 2024.

The Board of Directors of Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited have recommended a final dividend of ₹21 per share, which will be credited after shareholders approval in the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

“Kindly further note that a final dividend at the rate of ₹21 per share (210%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today, for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or before 29 July 2024," a release from Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited said.

