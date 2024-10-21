Hello User
Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Net profit may rise 9%, margins to be stable; AUM growth seen at 25% YoY

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:55 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results are estimated to be decent with a sharp year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues and assets under management (AUM), along with stable margins and net profit growth. 

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance shares made their stock market debut in September and this is the first quarterly results being reported by the company after listing.

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, the recently listed home loans provider of Bajaj Group, is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter of FY25 today, October 21. Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results are estimated to be decent with a sharp year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues and assets under management (AUM), along with stable margins and net profit growth. Bajaj Housing Finance shares made their stock market debut in September and this is the first quarterly results being reported by the company after listing. Stay tuned to our Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results live blog for the latest updates.

21 Oct 2024, 12:55 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance shares fall ahead of Q2 results

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q2 results today. Bajaj Housing Finance shares opened higher at 140.60 apiece on Monday and hit an intraday high of 141.90 on BSE. However, the stock witnessed selling pressure and dropped as much as 1.86% to 136.70 apiece.

21 Oct 2024, 12:41 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE: Net profit likely to rise 9% YoY

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance is expected to report a net profit of 492.7 crore in the September 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 9.2% from 451 crore in the year-ago period, according to estimates by Philip Capital. The company’s net profit is expected to rise by a modest 2% from 483 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

21 Oct 2024, 12:15 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance board meeting today for Q2 results

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE: The meeting of the Board of Directors of Bajaj Housing Finance will be held on Monday, 21 October 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024.

21 Oct 2024, 12:05 PM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance to declare Q2 results today

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, the recently listed home loans provider of Bajaj Group, is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter of FY25 today, October 21. 

