Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Net profit may rise 9%, margins to be stable; AUM growth seen at 25% YoY

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 12:55 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results are estimated to be decent with a sharp year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues and assets under management (AUM), along with stable margins and net profit growth.