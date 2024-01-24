Bajaj, TVS vroom to record profits in Q3
Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations grows 30% YoY to ₹12,114 crore in Q3FY24, with profits up 37% YoY to ₹2,042 crore and Ebitda margins at 20.1%. TVS Motor's revenue rises 26% YoY to ₹8,245 crore, with net profit up 68% to ₹593.35 crore.
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company recorded record-high revenues, profits and operating margins in the quarter ended 31 December, buoyed by robust festive purchases and a revival in rural demand, financial statements filed by the two-wheeler makers with the exchanges showed on Wednesday.