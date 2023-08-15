Balaji Amines which is engaged in manufacturing specialty chemicals in an exchange filing said that in accordance with the SEBI Master Circular, we would like to submit that there has been a delay in the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Results on account of theunavailability of the management.

“Therefore, the Company’s Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be approved subsequent to August 14, 2023 and that the Company will endeavour to get the same approved at the earliest," the statement added.

The Company is required to submit to Stock Exchanges its Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 within forty five days from the end of the quarter i.e. by August 14, 2023.

According to the details available on the official website of the company, Balaji Amines Limited (BAL), one of the leading manufacturers of Aliphatic Amines in India was set up in the year 1988 to cater to the growing requirements of value based Specialty Chemicals. BAL commenced manufacture of Methyl Amines in the year 1989 and subsequently added facilities for manufacture of Ethyl Amines and other derivatives of Methyl Amines and Ethyl Amines.

“BAL has been consistently adding capacities and fine tuning process to provide quality products at lowest cost to the customers," it said in its official website page .World over, Amine technology is a closely guarded process with only a few handful companies having access to such technology. BAL for the first time in India tested on an indigenously developed technology and developed it further over a period of time.

The company is specialised in manufacturing Methylamines, Ethylamines, Derivatives of Specialty Chemicals and Pharma Excipients. These have been the main products, we also have facilities for the manufacture of derivatives, which are down stream products for various Pharma /Pesticide industries apart from user specific requirements.