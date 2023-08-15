Balaji Amines delays quarterly results due to unavailability of management1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Balaji Amines faces delay in financial results due to management unavailability; results to be approved after August 14.
Balaji Amines which is engaged in manufacturing specialty chemicals in an exchange filing said that in accordance with the SEBI Master Circular, we would like to submit that there has been a delay in the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Results on account of theunavailability of the management.