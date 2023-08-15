Balaji Amines delays quarterly results due to unavailability of management

According to the details available on the official website of the company, Balaji Amines Limited (BAL), one of the leading manufacturers of Aliphatic Amines in India was set up in the year 1988 to cater to the growing requirements of value based Specialty Chemicals. BAL commenced manufacture of Methyl Amines in the year 1989 and subsequently added facilities for manufacture of Ethyl Amines and other derivatives of Methyl Amines and Ethyl Amines.