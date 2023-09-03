Balaji Amines Q1 FY24 results: profit falls by 57.12% YOY

Balaji Amines Q1 FY24 results: profit falls by 57.12% YOY1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 03:10 AM IST
Balaji Amines Q1 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 30.81% YoY & profit decreased by 57.12% YoY
Balaji Amines, a leading chemical manufacturing company, has declared their Q1 FY24 results on 31 Aug, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline decreased by 30.81% and the profit decreased by 57.12% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight improvement. The revenue declined by only 1.64% while the profit increased by 11.23%.
The operating income showed a mixed performance. It was up by 2.94% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but decreased by 57.51% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY24 is ₹16.28, which reflects a significant decrease of 57.1% compared to the previous year.
In terms of market performance, Balaji Amines has delivered a return of 6.24% in the last 1 week, 2.55% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of -17.01% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, the market capitalization of Balaji Amines stands at ₹7283.74 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹3844 and a 52-week low of ₹1880.
According to analysts, out of the 3 analysts covering the company as of 03 Sep, 2023, all 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 03 Sep, 2023, is also Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹52.73Cr
Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹463.67Cr