Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Balaji Amines Q1 FY24 results: profit falls by 57.12% YOY

Balaji Amines Q1 FY24 results: profit falls by 57.12% YOY

1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 03:10 AM IST Livemint

Balaji Amines Q1 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 30.81% YoY & profit decreased by 57.12% YoY

Balaji Amines Q1 FY24 Results

Balaji Amines, a leading chemical manufacturing company, has declared their Q1 FY24 results on 31 Aug, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline decreased by 30.81% and the profit decreased by 57.12% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a slight improvement. The revenue declined by only 1.64% while the profit increased by 11.23%.

The operating income showed a mixed performance. It was up by 2.94% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but decreased by 57.51% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY24 is 16.28, which reflects a significant decrease of 57.1% compared to the previous year.

In terms of market performance, Balaji Amines has delivered a return of 6.24% in the last 1 week, 2.55% in the last 6 months, and a negative return of -17.01% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, the market capitalization of Balaji Amines stands at 7283.74 Cr with a 52-week high of 3844 and a 52-week low of 1880.

According to analysts, out of the 3 analysts covering the company as of 03 Sep, 2023, all 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Sep, 2023, is also Strong Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹52.73Cr

Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹463.67Cr

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 03:10 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.