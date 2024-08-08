Balaji Amines Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 17.9% YOY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Balaji Amines Q1 Results Live

Balaji Amines Q1 Results Live : Balaji Amines declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 17.02% and the profit decreasing by 17.9% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.05% and the profit decreased by 36.37%.

The operating income saw a significant decline of 36.29% q-o-q and 37.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at 13.36, reflecting a decrease of 17.94% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Balaji Amines delivered -4.44% in the last week, 5.72% in the last 6 months, and -10.49% YTD.

The company currently boasts a market cap of 7739.46 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2735 and 1960 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 08 Aug, 2024 show that out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Balaji Amines Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue384.75413.94-7.05%463.67-17.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.6512.25-4.89%11.49+1.4%
Total Operating Expense330.3328.48+0.56%377.12-12.41%
Operating Income54.4485.46-36.29%86.55-37.1%
Net Income Before Taxes61.5892.91-33.72%90.37-31.86%
Net Income43.2968.03-36.37%52.73-17.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.3620.99-36.34%16.28-17.94%
FAQs
₹43.29Cr
₹384.75Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
