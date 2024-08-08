Balaji Amines Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 17.9% YOY

Balaji Amines Q1 Results Live : Balaji Amines declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 17.02% and the profit decreasing by 17.9% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.05% and the profit decreased by 36.37%.
The operating income saw a significant decline of 36.29% q-o-q and 37.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹13.36, reflecting a decrease of 17.94% Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, Balaji Amines delivered -4.44% in the last week, 5.72% in the last 6 months, and -10.49% YTD.
The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹7739.46 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2735 and ₹1960 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 08 Aug, 2024 show that out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Balaji Amines Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|384.75
|413.94
|-7.05%
|463.67
|-17.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.65
|12.25
|-4.89%
|11.49
|+1.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|330.3
|328.48
|+0.56%
|377.12
|-12.41%
|Operating Income
|54.44
|85.46
|-36.29%
|86.55
|-37.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|61.58
|92.91
|-33.72%
|90.37
|-31.86%
|Net Income
|43.29
|68.03
|-36.37%
|52.73
|-17.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.36
|20.99
|-36.34%
|16.28
|-17.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹43.29Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹384.75Cr
