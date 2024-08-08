Balaji Amines Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 17.9% YOY

Balaji Amines Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 17.02% YoY & profit decreased by 17.9% YoY

Balaji Amines Q1 Results Live : Balaji Amines declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, with the topline decreasing by 17.02% and the profit decreasing by 17.9% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.05% and the profit decreased by 36.37%.

The operating income saw a significant decline of 36.29% q-o-q and 37.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is reported at ₹13.36, reflecting a decrease of 17.94% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Balaji Amines delivered -4.44% in the last week, 5.72% in the last 6 months, and -10.49% YTD.

The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹7739.46 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2735 and ₹1960 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts' ratings as of 08 Aug, 2024 show that out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Balaji Amines Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 384.75 413.94 -7.05% 463.67 -17.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.65 12.25 -4.89% 11.49 +1.4% Total Operating Expense 330.3 328.48 +0.56% 377.12 -12.41% Operating Income 54.44 85.46 -36.29% 86.55 -37.1% Net Income Before Taxes 61.58 92.91 -33.72% 90.37 -31.86% Net Income 43.29 68.03 -36.37% 52.73 -17.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.36 20.99 -36.34% 16.28 -17.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹43.29Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹384.75Cr

